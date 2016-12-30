Kentucky Lake Bridge Now Open to Pedestrian Traffic

Friday: The US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge is now open to pedestrian and bike traffic.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are inviting the public to take part in a 'first hike' on the bike and pedestrian lane of the new US 68/KY 80 Eggners Ferry Bridge.

There will be no formal opening of the pathway, but the soft opening will allow pedestrians to use the bridge in time for New Year's Day hikes.

The bridge connects to the Land Between the Lakes trail system, which will lead to the new Lake Barkley bridge being constructed at Canton.

Opening of the trail on Eggners Ferry Bridge had been held up awaiting arrival of some handrail that was required along an embankment next to the paved pathway.

The new bridge opened to four-lane traffic over the summer and replaced the old Eggners Ferry Bridge which was demolished.