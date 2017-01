The Kentucky Labor Cabinet recouped $1,922,179.55 in unpaid wages for Kentucky workers in 2016.

According to a release Tuesday, the amount includes unpaid overtime, withheld final paychecks, illegal deductions of pay and lower pay than the legal minimum wage.

Enforcement usually begins upon receiving a complaint. Investigators then determine compliance and monitor the correction and collect back wages improperly withheld from employees.

