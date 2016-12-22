Kentucky Jury Awards $200K in Damages for Political Ad

A Kentucky jury has ruled a former Democratic state senator knowingly aired a false TV ad in 2014 and has ordered him to pay his Republican opponent $200,000 in damages.

An attorney for Republican Sen. Ralph Alvarado said the Clark County jury returned its verdict Wednesday against R.J. Palmer, the former Democratic minority leader in the state Senate. Palmer lost to Alvarado in 2014.

Palmer paid for a TV ad using courtroom footage to imply Alvarado, a medical doctor, had unlawfully prescribed $3,000 worth of oxycodone to a criminal defendant. Alvarado said the footage was altered, adding the defendant had a valid prescription.

Alvarado said he pursued the case to clear his name and to deter candidates from airing false ads.

Palmer's attorney said they are reviewing their options.

