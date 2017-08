Two 20-person Kentucky interagency fire crews are heading to hurricane stricken areas of Texas to help in recovery efforts.

According to a release on Tuesday personnel include members of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, Division of Mine Permits and the U.S. Forest Service.

KDF employees will use chainsaws to clear debris and assist at emergency supply distribution centers.

The agencies have worked together in supporting fire suppression efforts in the Western part of the country.