Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition Formed

People representing diverse interests like manufacturing, farming, engineering, and more than 40,000 transportation workers are a part of the newly former Kentucky Infrastructure Coalition.

Its aim is to stop any decline in the state’s infrastructure.

Coalition Chair Juva Barber says Kentucky must invest more in infrastructure to attract and expand a 21st century economy. Coalition supporters say the need for additional funds comes with more than 1100 significant transportation projects proposed for completion across the Commonwealth.

They say highway accessibility is noted as the most important factor in site selections for an employer.

