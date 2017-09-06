Kentucky House Speaker Hoover Says Retiree Pay Cuts 'Highly Unlikely'

Kentucky's House speaker said it is highly unlikely lawmakers would approve a pay cut for retirees as part of a proposal to rescue the state's troubled public pension plan.

Speaker Jeff Hoover said he has not seen any support among lawmakers for eliminating 16 years' worth of cost-of-living adjustments for state retirees. A state-funded analysis of the pension system released last week recommended eliminating the raises as a way to keep the system solvent.

Kentucky taxpayers are at least $33 billion dollars short of the money required to pay pension benefits over the next 30 years to state workers, police officers, firefighters, public school teachers and other local government workers.

Governor Matt Bevin has promised to call a special session later this year to address the pension issue.