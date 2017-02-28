Kentucky House to Consider Changes to Drivers' Licenses

Kentucky lawmakers are scheduled to debate a bill to update the state's drivers' licenses to comply with new federal guidelines.

The House Appropriations and Revenue Committee is scheduled to debate House bill 410 on Tuesday. The bill would update Kentucky's drivers' licenses to comply with the federal Real ID Act. If lawmakers do not pass the bill, federal officials say Kentuckians would no longer be able to use their drivers' licenses to board domestic flights.

The legislature passed a law last year that would have complied with the law, but Republican Gov. Matt Bevin vetoed it. Republican House Speaker Jeff Hoover has said he will ask for Bevin's personal assurance he will not veto this bill before he asks the House to pass it.