Kentucky Hospitals Say Drug Overdoses Constrain Resources

Kentucky hospital officials say opioid overdoses have strained emergency rooms.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports that officials say drug overdose cases require intervention and critical care, tying up resources. According to the Governor's Office of Drug Control Policy, there were 1,248 overdose deaths in Kentucky in 2015.

At least 62 percent of cases attributed to opioid abuse. Charles Hobelmann is an emergency department physician at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He says opioids cause more medical problems and require more intervention and amphetamine usage, which causes agitation.

