Kentucky Hospitals Joining Bevin Lawsuit Over Medicaid Changes

By 2 hours ago

Credit Natalia Merzlyakova, 123rf Stock Photo

A trade group representing every Kentucky hospital is getting involved in Gov. Matt Bevin’s lawsuit against 16 Kentuckians over the state’s impending changes to Medicaid.

Those changes, including a community engagement requirement, lock-out periods and premiums for some enrollees, are set to roll out beginning in July.

In January, the Kentucky residents filed a federal suit in Washington D.C. arguing that the Republican governor’s changes, dubbed ‘Kentucky HEALTH’, are illegal.

In February, Bevin filed a separate federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of Kentucky. The suit asked for a ruling that the approved changes are lawful.

The Kentucky Hospital Association is now intervening in Gov. Bevin’s lawsuit.

KHA attorney Wesley Butler said that its member hospitals need to be part of whatever arguments are made because health providers will be a big part of the implemented changes.

“We recognize that the government has to make some difficult choices to manage a large program. We would much rather us be proactive in managing those issues rather than allowing them to deteriorate as the program tends to do with a lack of innovation,” said Butler.

The residents’ lawsuit in Washington is pending under Judge James Boasberg, a judge appointed by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, the majority of district judges in the Eastern District of Kentucky were appointed by a Republican president.

Tags: 
Kentucky Medicaid
Gov. Matt Bevin

Kentucky Hopes Website Will Track Medicaid Work Requirements

By Feb 9, 2018
Leung Cho Pan, 123rf Stock Photo

 

Kentucky became the first state with a work requirement for Medicaid, and now it has to do something arguably more daring: Build a mobile-friendly website that works.

House Budget Subcommittee Reviews Medicaid Waiver Program

By Feb 7, 2018
NATALIA MERZLYAKOVA 123RF STOCK PHOTO

The commissioner for the State Department of Medicaid Services says targeted information about recent Medicaid changes will be coming to recipients in the next month or so.

Medicaid Expansion Enrollees Can Start Earning Points For Dental, Vision Exams

By Jan 29, 2018
Natalia Merzlyakova, 123rf Stock Photo

Changes to the Medicaid program are coming in Kentucky. The Medicaid expansion population will lose access to vision and dental benefits starting July 1, but they will be able to earn points for those services.

Kentucky Is First To Get Federal OK For Medicaid Work Requirement

By Jan 12, 2018
JACOB RYAN-WFPL/KENTUCKY PUBLIC RADIO

The federal government has approved most of Governor Matt Bevin’s proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid program.