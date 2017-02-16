Kentucky Has Record-Breaking Number of Exports in 2016

Kentucky government and business leaders are celebrating a record-breaking amount of exports. The commonwealth shipped more goods and services abroad last year than ever before.

Kentucky’s exports in 2016 totaled $29.2 billion - that’s a nearly 6 percent increase over the previous year.

Those numbers were bolstered by the state’s growing aerospace products and parts industry, which led all categories last year with nearly $11 billion worth of exports.

Kentucky ranked second nationally in 2016 in the amount of aerospace exports.

After aerospace, the state’s motor vehicle industry sent the second-most exports overseas, followed by pharmaceuticals and medicines.

Kentucky’s top five trade partners are Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Mexico and Brazil.