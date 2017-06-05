Kentucky Governor Faces Second Ethics Complaint Over Mansion

By 10 minutes ago

Credit Gage Skidmore, Flickr Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Governor Matt Bevin's personal home.

Democratic Representative Darryl Owens filed the complaint against the Republican governor and Neil Ramsey, an investment manager and donor to Bevin's political campaigns. Bevin purchased the Louisville-area home and 10 acres in March for $1.6 million dollars from Ramsey through a limited liability company.

The county property valuation administrator values the property at more than $2.5 million. Bevin and Ramsey say it was a fair market price. Owens says the transaction and Ramsey's ties to Bevin warrant a review by a state ethics commission. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems governing board.

Tags: 
Matt Bevin
mansion

Related Content

Bevin Dismisses Questions About House Deal, Criticizes Media Coverage

By May 26, 2017
Ryland Barton, WFPL

Gov. Matt Bevin is criticizing news coverage of his family’s move into a mansion in suburban Louisville earlier this year, saying questions over the home’s purchase are misplaced.

Beshear Looking Into Possible Investigation Of Bevin House Deal

By May 17, 2017
Ryland Barton

Attorney General Andy Beshear says he’s exploring whether his office has the authority to investigate if Gov. Matt Bevin improperly bought a house from a political appointee and got a discount.