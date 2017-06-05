Kentucky Governor Faces Second Ethics Complaint Over Mansion

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed an ethics complaint raising questions about the purchase of Governor Matt Bevin's personal home.

Democratic Representative Darryl Owens filed the complaint against the Republican governor and Neil Ramsey, an investment manager and donor to Bevin's political campaigns. Bevin purchased the Louisville-area home and 10 acres in March for $1.6 million dollars from Ramsey through a limited liability company.

The county property valuation administrator values the property at more than $2.5 million. Bevin and Ramsey say it was a fair market price. Owens says the transaction and Ramsey's ties to Bevin warrant a review by a state ethics commission. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems governing board.