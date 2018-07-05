Kentucky Governor Creates Economic Opportunity Commission

A new commission created by Gov. Matt Bevin will look at creating economic opportunities for Kentuckians.

Bevin's office says the Economic Opportunity Commission will consist of 12 voting members appointed by the governor. Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton will serve in an ex officio capacity.

Hampton says she hopes the commission eliminates economic barriers.

The commission will conduct studies and compile data about barriers faced by Kentuckians due to race, sex, ethnicity or socio-economics status.

It will help link state agencies with businesses owned by members of economically disadvantaged groups on matters including construction contracts, personal service contracts and contracts for professional services.

The commission will be attached to the Cabinet for Economic Development. It combines the Governor's Office of Minority Affairs and the Governor's Minority Employment, Business Affairs and Economic Development Council.