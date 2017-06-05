Kentucky Governor Creates Charter Schools Advisory Council

Kentucky's Republican governor has created an advisory council to help guide state regulators as they prepare for charter schools.

Gov. Matt Bevin issued an executive order on Friday creating the council and ordering it to assist the state Board of Education and other regulatory bodies to regulate charter schools. Kentucky became the 44th state to allow charter schools when the state legislature passed a law earlier this year.

Bevin's executive order also abolished and then re-created several other education boards and commissions, including boards that oversee the certification of teachers and make recommendations about curriculum. Bevin will appoint new members to those boards.

The terms and members of the state Board of Education and the Council on Postsecondary Education were not affected.

