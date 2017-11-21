Kentucky First State to Feature Alzheimer's License Plate

Kentucky is reportedly the first state in the country to offer a specialty license plate drawing attention to Alzheimer’s disease.

Bari Lewis with the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says a number of other states are working on similar vehicle tag projects.

Chapter Director DeeAnna Esslinger says it will be a visible reminder of those suffering from the memory loss disorder, while also helping to raise funds for local education initiatives.

The plate features a forget-me-not flower with a purple background and the words “Honor. Remember. Care. End Alzheimer’s.”

Nearly 70,000 people across Kentucky are afflicted with Alzheimer’s.