Kentucky Farms Seeing More Direct and Local Sales

A new survey from the U.S. Department of Agriculture says more than 3,200 Kentucky farms reported selling some of their products locally.

Ag professionals say interest in locally-grown foods has increased in recent years.

The study is the first-ever Local Food Marketing Practices Survey by the federal ag department.

The Daily News reports the growth in local food sales in Warren County has largely been the result of increasing consumer demand. Joanna Coles, an extension agent with the University of Kentucky, says consumers want to be closer to the farmers that produce their food.

The survey says in 2015, 3,227 farms reported direct sales of food amounting to $65 million in sales.

About four percent of Kentucky farms are directly marketing their products.