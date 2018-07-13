Kentucky Expands Work Ready Scholarships

Kentucky is expanding its Work Ready Scholarship program to include associate degrees and high school dual credit courses.

The scholarships which began in 2016 pay tuition for eligible students seeking an education in high demand fields of work.

Those sectors include Advanced Manufacturing, Business and IT, Construction Trades, Healthcare, and Transportation and Logistics.

"We have literally tens of thousands of high-paying good jobs in Kentucky but business and industry simply do not have the adults with the skills that match those job openings," said Wayne Lewis, Kentucky Interim Education Commissioner.

Under an executive order signed this week by Governor Bevin, the scholarship program can now be used for postsecondary education students to earn an associate degree in applied science. Initially, the program was just for those earning certificates.

The Work Ready Scholarships are also being extended to high school students taking dual credit courses which allows students to earn college credit while still juniors and seniors in high school.

The state’s Dual Credit Scholarship program already covers the cost of two dual credit courses for high school students. An expansion of Work Ready Scholarships will allow those students to earn up to 30 credit hours of dual credit with tuition and fees covered by the state.

The Work Ready Scholarship can also be used by adults without a high school diploma who wish to pursue their career certification or associate of applied science degree in tandem with obtaining a GED.

© 2018 WKU Public Radio