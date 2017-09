The Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services deployed an ambulance strike team to Florida on Monday to provide emergency assistance following Hurricane Irma.

According to a release, the team consists of 30 members, six ambulances and an ATV ambulance.

Members are from across the commonwealth, including Lyon and Livingston Counties.

Florida agencies requested on Sunday help from Kentucky Emergency Management officials.

The deployment is for seven days.

KYEM sent a team to South Carolina last week.