Kentucky Education Reform Bill Set For Vote

An education reform bill, a top of the Republican-led Kentucky senate is headed to the floor Friday.

A major thrust of is to give local schools more say in revising academic standards. Bill Sponsor Mike Wilson said it increases local decision making and decreases bureaucratic burdens on educators.

“It coherently aligns K through 12 academic standards and state assessments and school accountability that’s going to significantly increase our postsecondary readiness of Kentucky graduates,” he said.

Kentucky Education Association President Stephanie Winkler said enacting this measure would give teachers more time to teach and lessen time spent analyzing student tests that are not applicable to informing instruction.

“It focuses on practitioners in those subject areas that do the work in those subject areas every day and have the knowledge to reform those standards in the best interest of students,” she said.