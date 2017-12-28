Kentucky Division of Waste Management Accepting Grant Applications

The Kentucky Division of Waste Management is accepting grant applications for projects that develop integrated infrastructure, offer public education programs on recycling and composting, and for household hazardous waste collection events.

Local governments, solid waste management districts, public schools, universities and colleges are eligible to apply. Priority is given to applicants who propose regional projects. Grant funding comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund and financed by a $1.75 per-ton fee on municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky’s contained landfills. Each grant requires a 25% local match. The deadline for all applications is April 9th.

For more information: http://waste.ky.gov/RLA/grants/Pages/default.aspx.