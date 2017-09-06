Kentucky to Consider Cheaper, Flat License Plates

A proposed overhaul of Kentucky's licensing system would allow state residents to order flat license plates online as soon as 2019.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that state Transportation Cabinet's Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner John-Mark Hack told a legislative panel Tuesday that modernizing license plate production and distribution could save the state $320,000 dollars a year.

The flat plates would be replaced every five years. The new system would require 10 prison inmates to make the plates, instead of the 55 required to make the embossed plates. Removing the embossed lettering would also accommodate more letters and numbers.

Hack said the KYTC can implement the new system without changing current law, but more work needs to be done before it's rolled out. Kentucky licenses four million vehicles.