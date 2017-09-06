Kentucky to Consider Cheaper, Flat License Plates

By 27 minutes ago

Credit Phanuwat Nandee, 123Rf Stock Photo

A proposed overhaul of Kentucky's licensing system would allow state residents to order flat license plates online as soon as 2019.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that state Transportation Cabinet's Department of Vehicle Regulation Commissioner John-Mark Hack told a legislative panel Tuesday that modernizing license plate production and distribution could save the state $320,000 dollars a year.

The flat plates would be replaced every five years. The new system would require 10 prison inmates to make the plates, instead of the 55 required to make the embossed plates. Removing the embossed lettering would also accommodate more letters and numbers.

Hack said the KYTC can implement the new system without changing current law, but more work needs to be done before it's rolled out. Kentucky licenses four million vehicles.

Tags: 
license
License Plates
Transportation Cabinet's Department of Vehicle Regulation
Kentucky

Related Content

GE to Move Hotel Line Production from Kentucky to Tennessee

By Aug 17, 2017
geappliances.com / GE Appliances

GE Appliances will move the production of its hotel air-conditioner and refrigeration line from Kentucky to Tennessee, displacing 140 workers from its Kentucky plant and adding 210 jobs to its Tennessee facility.

Glasgow Attorney Bobby Richardson To Emcee For Fancy Farm Picnic

By Jun 15, 2017
ROB CANNING/WKMS

  Glasgow attorney and former Kentucky House Speaker Bobby Richardson is the emcee at the 137th annual Fancy Farm Picnic this August.