Kentucky Commission on Women Has New Leadership

The new chair of the Kentucky Commission on Women is stepping into a brand new role, different than her position as head of an advanced technology firm.

Danette Wilder was one of six people appointed to the commission by Governor Matt Bevin last week.

Wilder is president of SealingLife Technology, a manufacturer, distributor, and service provider of custom sealing products. She says one goal of the Commission this year will be to influence the lives of women in areas like education, entrepreneurship, health and well-being. Wilder believes pay equity remains an issue.

“You can’t go onto the internet, you can’t pick up any book and not see that hit you right in the face," she said. "That is still an issue."

Wilder admits she is not politically active. The company CEO says her acceptance of a leadership role on the Kentucky Commission on Women came with that understanding. That's something Wilder said meant a lot to her.