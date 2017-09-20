Kentucky Comes in at #45 in State Diversity Rankings

The U.S. is in a state of uncertainty – and controversy– with impending changes on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, in the next few months. Immigration and diversity are ‘hot-button’ issues.

A new survey on diversity by the consumer website WalletHub found Kentucky near the bottom of rankings.

WalletHub based its state-by-state rankings on diversity across several metrics, including household income, educational level, race, language, religion and variety of industries. Kentucky came in at number 45 in the overall ranking of the most diverse states in America.



The Bluegrass State did better in the sub-group of economic diversity, coming in at number 28, based on the variety of workplaces such as manufacturing, construction, retail, education and health care.



The state came in at 23rd in the subgroup of religious diversity, which included five different Christian denominations, as well as Muslim, Hindu, unaffiliated and ‘other.’

Tennessee came in at 31 and Indiana at 42. West Virginia was ranked as the nation’s least diverse state.

The three most diverse states are California. Texas and Hawaii.

