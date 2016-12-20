Kentucky Chief Justice to Reveal Redistricting Plan

Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton has completed a plan to redraw the districts that elect judges.

Minton said he will reveal the plan on Tuesday morning, followed by a conference call with reporters to discuss it. The state legislature will debate the plan when it convenes in January.

Minton said it will be the first time in decades state officials have discussed updating the boundary lines and judicial staffing for Kentucky's circuit and district courts. The plan, if approved, would take effect in 2022 when all of the state's circuit, family court and district court judges will be on the ballot.

The state legislature directed the Judicial Branch to develop the plan in 2014. Minton said the goal is to give more resources to areas that have higher caseloads.