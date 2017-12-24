Kentucky Capitol to Get First Statue of a Woman

The Kentucky Capitol will soon have its first life-sized statue of a woman.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports state officials will erect a statue of Nettie Depp, who was elected superintendent of Barren County schools in 1913, seven years before women were allowed to vote.

The statue will not go in the rotunda, which has five statues of men including Kentucky natives Abraham Lincoln and Jefferson Davis. Instead, it will be placed in the west side of the building on the first floor.

The statue is paid for with private donations. Artist Amanda Matthews, who is Depp's great-great niece, is making the 6-foot statue out of bronze.

Historic Properties Director Leslie Nigels says it will be Kentucky's first statue on government property honoring a woman.