Kentucky Bill Backs Abstinence Content in Sex Ed Classes

Credit Anne Kitzman, 123rf Stock Photo

The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would require sex education classes in public schools to include abstinence education. 

The bill cleared the House on a 77-14 vote Tuesday.

The measure goes back to the Senate, which will consider changes made by the House.

The bill says that if schools offer sex education classes, the instruction would include content that promotes abstinence as the ‘desirable goal’ for all school-age children and that it's the best way to avoid unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

The measure says sex education instruction would have to include but not be limited to the abstinence content.

Tags: 
abstinence
2018 General Assembly

