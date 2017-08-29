Kentucky Attorney General's Office Can't Determine Whether Meeting Broke Law

By 13 minutes ago

Credit Andy Beshear, Matt Bevin, official photos

The Kentucky attorney general's office says it can't determine whether a board inspecting Gov. Matt Bevin's Louisville home violated open meetings law because it doesn't know if public business was discussed during the inspection.

The Courier-Journal reports Attorney General Andy Beshear's office ruled Monday it couldn't establish that the Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals violated the law. The home was inspected Aug. 1 after Bevin appealed the $2.9 million value placed on the home and 19 acres of surrounding land.

Bevin purchased the mansion and 10 of the acres from a friend and political donor for $1.6 million. The appeals board this month set the value of the home and the 10 acres at $1.4 million.

Newspaper attorney Jon Fleischaker said he's not sure whether the decision merits an appeal since the circumstances are "fairly unique."

Tags: 
Andy Beshear
Gov. Matt Bevin
Jefferson County Board of Assessment Appeals
The Courier-Journal
Jon Fleischaker