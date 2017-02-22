Kentucky Ark Encounter to Open "Why The Bible Is True" Exhibit

Credit Rick Howlett, WFPL

Kentucky's massive biblical attraction the Ark Encounter is opening a new exhibit that promotes the message of the Bible. 

The 510-foot wooden ark modeled after the biblical story of Noah opened in July. Since then, it has drawn large crowds to Grant County in northern Kentucky.

The new exhibit is called "Why The Bible Is True." A release from the Ark Encounter says the new exhibit is composed of 11 scenes on the bow end of the ark.

The group the built the ark, Answers in Genesis, promotes a literal interpretation of the Bible's Old Testament and has attracted controversy with an assertion that the earth is about 6,000 years old.

A ribbon cutting for the new display will be Friday at the Ark Encounter.

Ark Encounter
Bible
Grant County

Related Content

Kentucky Ark Encounter Draws 400K Since Opening

By & Oct 25, 2016
arkencounter.com

Kentucky's $100 million Ark Encounter biblical theme park has drawn more than 400,000 visitors since its opening. The 510-foot-long Noah's Ark replica opened July 7. 

Bill Nye Takes Private Tour of Kentucky's Noah's Ark Attraction

By & Jul 8, 2016
Gage Skidmore / Flickr (Creative Commons License)

Bill Nye is touring the new Noah's Ark attraction in Kentucky that he has called a danger to the nation's science education.  

Answers in Genesis president Ken Ham extended an invitation to Nye, best known for his 1990s science TV show, to take a private tour of the Ark Encounter Friday.

[Audio] Ark Park Opens Amid Protests, Jubilation

By Jul 7, 2016
Rick Howlett, WFPL

After years of planning, fundraising and a legal battle with the state, the Ark Encounter theme park opens to the public Thursday near Williamstown, in Northern Kentucky.