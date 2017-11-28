Kentucky Area Development Districts Raise 250,000 Pounds of Food to Fight Hunger

Kentucky’s Area Development Districts helped raise more than 250,000 pounds of food for hunger relief in a statewide competition.

The 15 districts collected food and money for Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes’ inaugural Commonwealth of Kentucky Bowl.

The donations will create more than 200,000 meals to feed 2,525 members of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks for a year, according to executive director Tamara Sandberg.

“We’re thrilled not only with the financial contributions and the pounds of food, but also that we got new hunger champions--new judge executives and new mayors that we hadn’t work with before. So the impact of this campaign in going to be long term,” said Sandberg.

Big Sandy Area Development District in Eastern Kentucky is the winner, having raised 3,306 pounds of food. Pennyrile ADD raised 2,915 pounds. Purchase ADD won the rural category with 1,297 pounds.

The campaign was a collaborative effort between the office of the Secretary of State, the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts and the Kentucky Association of Food Banks.