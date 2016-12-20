Kentucky and Tennessee Populations Up Slightly, Illinois Has Largest Decline in 2016

Census estimates show Kentucky's population has grown slightly in the past year. The 2016 Kentucky estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau is 4,436,974 people, amounting to 0.27% or about 12,000 more people than 2015.

The new figure is about 100,000 more than 2010. The state's population grew by almost 300,000 between 2000 and 2010.

Tennessee’s population grew by 0.9%, or 56,000 people. This make's Tennessee's total population 6,651,194. Between 2000 and 2010, Tennessee's population grew by 11.5%. The new estimates show the state's population has grown by another 300,000 people, or nearly 5%, since 2010.

Illinois lost more people than any other state, with a decline of 37,508 people, however it still remains the fifth most populous state.

Eight states lost population in 2016, including Pennsylvania, Wyoming and New York.

Nationally, the population grew by 0.7% in the past year. Utah was the fastest-growing state, with a 2% increase. After that, Nevada, Idaho, Florida and Washington saw the largest percentage increases.