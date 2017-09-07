Kentucky Air National Guard Soldiers to Deploy to Caribbean to Aid in Irma Efforts

Kentucky Air National Guard soldiers are deploying to the Caribbean today to assist in search and rescue efforts following Hurricane Irma.

According to a release, soldiers of the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade head to the U.S. Virgin Islands and will await further instruction.

The Guard is loading two helicopters with medical evacuation equipment and personnel.

The brigade has aided in past hurricane relief efforts including Hurricane Katrina.

Several members recently returned from Texas where they assisted in Harvey response.

