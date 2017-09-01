Kentucky Air Guard Deploys 14 More Airmen to Help Harvey Relief Efforts in Texas

Kentucky Air National Guard has deployed two aircraft and 14 more Airmen to aid in relief operations in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

According to a release, the crew deployed Friday night to assist in humanitarian aid and airlift evacuation missions in Beaumont. Airmen will pick up dislocated residents and transport them to Dallas Love Field before moving to a shelter.

Chief Master Sergeant Jeff Brown of the 165th Airlift Squadron assisted in Hurricane Katrina operations. "This is the kind of thing we train to do," he said.

The Guard sent 18 members of the 123rd Special Tactic Squadron to Houston on Sunday. That crew has since rescued more than 330 residents during patrol missions with inflatable motorboats. They also assisted in helicopter landing zones. They are expected to return to Louisville on Saturday.

On Wednesday, 43 members of the 123rd Contingency Response Group, with members of the Mississippi Air Guard, established an air hub in Houston for cargo and medical evacuations.