Kentucky AG Issues Scam Alert for Fraudulent Government Employee Emails

The Kentucky Office of the Attorney General is warning of an email scam that uses “spoof government employee email addresses” to defraud Kentuckians.

Andy Beshear’s office said in a release on Tuesday five recent reports appear to come from state employees soliciting money in exchange for sweepstakes prizes.

Beshear said the messages may also include a request for personal or financial information or seek payment on an outstanding debt. His office also said similar emails are being issued by fraudulent federal agencies and local law enforcement agencies.

The AG’s office recommends contacting agencies directly to verify the emails, to not provide personal or financial information, to not pay for prizes and be cautious of email requests to reset passwords.

Enroll for Kentucky AG's Scam Alerts