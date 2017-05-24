Kentucky Ag Department Warning Farmers of Recent Hay Scams

The Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture is warning farmers of recent hay scams targeting buyers and sellers.

Ryan Quarles said in a release on Wednesday the KDA has received several reports of fraudulent activity. His office urges farmers to take precaution when buying or selling commodities via email, social media and text messages.

Possible scams can include buyers who refuse to speak over the phone, are vague about transportation agreements or propose to mail a check beyond the negotiated price then asking the seller to mail back the extra amount in cash.

Forage Testing Program administrator Kim Field said the scams can be sophisticated and to be sure to have a contact that specifies who they are, their location, transportation and pricing logistics and the type and quality of hay.

According to the KDA, Kentucky farmers in 2016 produced 5.5 million tons of hay valued at $674 million.