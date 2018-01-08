Kentucky Ag Commissioner Quarles Unveils Initiative to Fight Hunger

KY Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles
Credit kyagr.com / KY Dept. of Agriculture

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles plans to announce an initiative to combat hunger today.  The Ag Department says Quarles will unveil a program at the Kentucky Fruit and Vegetable Conference in Lexington that creates economic incentives to provide fresh local produce for residents in need.  Quarles formed a statewide Hunger Task Force in 2016 to address the problem at a time when food banks were struggling to keep up with demand. The panel has held meetings around the state to determine what logistics are necessary to meet the needs of each area.  Quarles has said that it's unacceptable to have a hunger problem in a state with a rich agricultural history.

ryan quarles
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner

