Kentucky Ag Commissioner Elected Secretary-Treasurer of NASDA

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles is now the Secretary-Treasurer of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA). Quarles was elected on Thursday.

He said in a release as Congress works on the next farm bill, NASDA will be ‘heavily involved’ and said he will make sure Kentucky’s interests are represented.

Quarles is the first Kentucky ag commissioner to hold office in NASDA since Billy Ray Smith, who served as president from 2001 to 2002.

The organization is a nonprofit, nonpartisan group that represents ag officials across the country.