Kentucky AG Beshear “Ready to Fight” FCC Order to Repeal Net Neutrality

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says he is “ready for a legal fight” to protect Kentuckians from the Federal Communications Commission's order to repeal 'Net Neutrality.'

In a release on Friday, Beshear said he is reviewing the 540-page final order issued this week.

The FCC voted in December to rollback Obama-era regulations that protected equal access to the Internet.

Beshear said at the time he opposed the changes and that Kentucky would be among states to challenge the decision in a lawsuit.

Beshear’s office said it is currently working with a coalition of attorneys general to review the final order and to take legal action.