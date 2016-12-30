Kentuckians to Participate in Bible Marathon After Bevin Declares 2017 “Year of the Bible”

Credit Kevin Probst / Wikimedia Commons

Community groups in counties across Kentucky are starting the new year with a Bible reading marathon, which Governor Matt Bevin marked in a proclamation earlier this month. In the proclamation, Bevin declared 2017 “The Year of the Bible.”

The Kentucky 120 United Bible Reading Marathon is a four-day event in which volunteers sign up for time slots to read the Bible from beginning to end. Hopkins County event coordinator Lynda Crick says it is a great way to bring the state together.

“Breaking down the walls. Who cares if you’re Catholic, Baptist, Protestant, Presbyterian, whatever. It does not matter. We all need to come together. We are one body of Christ,” says Crick.

 

The Freedom From Religion Foundation, which has a chapter in Louisville, says Bevin is misappropriating his power and has issued a release asking him to rescind the proclamation and stop any official involvement in the event. The Bible reading marathon begins at midnight January 1 and lasts until January 4. This is the marathon’s second year.

 

Governor Bevin
Freedom from Religion Foundation
Lynda Crick

FFRF Letter Prompts Western Kentucky Clerk to Remove Ten Commandments Painting

By & Sep 8, 2016
FFRF

A western Kentucky clerk has removed a painting of the Ten Commandments from her office, after being told it violated a Supreme Court ruling banning religious establishment displays in government courthouses.

Last month, the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent a letter to Trigg County clerk Carmen Finley saying that her display breaches separation of church and state.  

Atheist Couple Claims Discrimination by Trigg County Official

By Jul 19, 2016
Elena Elisseeva, 123rf Stock Photo

A non-religious couple is claiming discrimination from a western Kentucky county official who refuses to marry the couple without a religious ceremony.  

Prayer Breakfast Challenge

By Drew Adams Feb 24, 2012

The Freedom from Religion Foundation wants Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear to cancel an upcoming prayer breakfast in Frankfort, claiming it constitutes an unconstitutional endorsement of religion. Group co-founder Annie Laurie Gaylor sent Beshear a letter yesterday telling him she considers the annual event set for March 6 to be, in her words, unnecessary, divisive and not within the power of civil government. The breakfast is a longstanding tradition in Kentucky. Beshear has hosted a prayer breakfast every year since taking office in 2007.

Groups Call on Beshear to Cancel Prayer Breakfast

By Feb 28, 2012

Americans United for the Separation of Church and State has joined in a call for Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear to cancel a prayer breakfast next week.  The group sent a letter to the governor Monday, contending the event is an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.  Beshear says the March 6th prayer breakfast is a long-held tradition that he won’t cancel.  The Freedom from Religion Foundation had made a similar request last week on the same grounds.