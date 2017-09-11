Keeneland Yearling Sale Begins Today

For almost three-quarters of a century, Keeneland has been auctioning off horses in the fall. The September yearling sales is regarded globally as the premiere sales event.

Today marks the start of 12 sessions of sales running through September 23. Keeneland Vice President of Racing and Sales Bob Elliston says, “Globally, the September Sale is the primary source of champions and graded stakes winners year after year.”

Keeneland officials say each year, the fall yearling sales at Lexington’s historic track produce more horses that do well in the world’s most important races than all other North American sales companies combined.

A revised week one format includes the debut of the September Sale Bonus Program which, in part, offers sellers and owners the opportunity to earn cash rewards.