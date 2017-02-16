KCTCS Names Larry Ferguson as Vice President

Kentucky Community and Technical College System has a new Vice President. Dr. Larry Ferguson was named to the role Thursday.

According to a release, Ferguson is a former KCTCS vice chancellor for Economic Development and Workforce Solutions. He comes from Bevill State Community College in Jasper Alabama where he served as president.

As vice president, Ferguson will oversee advancement, grants, contracts and alumni affairs.

He will also serve as the executive director of the KCTCS Foundation. He begins March 16.