KCARD Features New Grant Opportunities for Farmers in 2017

Credit via KY Center for Ag & Rural Development Facebook page

 Kentucky Center for Agriculture and Rural Development, or KCARD, is featuring two programs that could bring money to Kentucky farmers and agribusiness.

The Environmental Justice Small Grants Program supports activities that help educate communities affected by environmental and public health issues, and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program helps to pay for conservation practices among landowners, which includes: grazing management, fencing, stock water systems, and a pasture planting; nutrient management, pest management, erosion control, wildlife habitat enhancement, forest stand management; and energy conservation which includes seasonal high tunnels and energy management plans.

 

Business Development Assistant for KCARD Kati Bowman said applicants using their service received $3.3 million dollars in grant funding this year alone.

 

"We can review your application and make sure you included all the information that you needed," Bowman said. "We can go through there and kind of be nit-picky, to help you critique your application so you have a better chance at being funded."

 

Bowman said that KCARD will be hosting grant workshops in the beginning of 2017. She suggested that before people apply for a grant, they go familiarize themselves with available programs, and then contact KCARD to prepare an application.

  

