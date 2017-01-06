Justice Reform Groups File Suit Claiming TN Driver’s License Law Punishes Poor

Justice reform groups have filed a lawsuit over a Tennessee law they say punishes the poor by revoking driver's licenses due to unpaid court fines.

The Tennessean reports the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and other groups filed the lawsuit this week in Nashville federal court against state officials.

The lawyers are seeking class-action status and name two Nashville men, James Thomas and David Hixon, as lead plaintiffs. The lawsuit says Thomas, who is homeless and disabled, is barred from getting a driver's license because he has been unable to pay court fines.

According to the suit, since the law went into effect in 2012, only 7% of people who lost their licenses because of unpaid fines have been able to get them back.