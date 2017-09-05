Judge Says Police Must Use Subpoena for Kentucky TV Station's Raw Video

A Kentucky television station says a judge has ruled that police must seek a subpoena to try to obtain unedited video of an interview with a suspect.

WDRB-TV said Jefferson County Circuit Judge McKay Chauvin also said Tuesday he didn't believe a search warrant, which he signed last week, was inappropriate. Chauvin said that if police needed the information, they should get it and asked what the problem was in turning over raw footage.

WDRB attorney Jon Fleischaker says it's the first such order he's seen in at least 40 years, since federal law prohibited law enforcement agencies from serving search warrants on news organizations in most cases.

A WDRB reporter said on Twitter that a Louisville police spokesman said the department will respect the judge's decision.

The case concerns an interview with Dimitri Harris, who admitted fleeing police in June but denied shooting an officer. Harris said he thinks the officer shot himself in the foot.