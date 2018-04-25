Judge Denies Request To Remove AG From Pension Challenge

  A judge has denied a request to have Kentucky's attorney general disqualified from taking part in a lawsuit challenging a new law making changes to the state's pension system.

Media reports say Franklin County Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd on Wednesday turned down the request by Gov. Matt Bevin's attorneys to disqualify Andy Beshear from the case.

 

Bevin attorney Steve Pitt said Beshear couldn't provide legal advice to legislators on the pension measure and later file the lawsuit challenging the law.
 

Shepherd said Beshear did not have a conflict of interest and did not violate professional conduct rules that govern attorneys as Bevin alleged.

 

Now both sides will get down to the substance of the case. The next hearing is set for June. Beshear challenged the pension changes soon after Bevin signed the bill.

 

