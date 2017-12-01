Judd: Women Will Persevere in Fighting Sexual Harassment

Actress Ashley Judd said the fight against sexual harassment will be a "chaotic, messy" endeavor, but she said women won't allow public fatigue to slow the efforts.

Judd is among the women who accuse film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment. Judd returned Friday to the University of Kentucky, her alma mater, to discuss gender equality, human trafficking and sexual abuse.

She said there's no playbook to help navigate the issue of sexual harassment, and allegations are becoming so frequent "it's really hard to keep track."

While some powerful men have lost their jobs due to harassment allegations, Judd said: "What about all of the women whose careers never got off the ground?"