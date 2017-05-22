Joshua James On World Cafe

Joshua James' new album is called My Spirit Sister. Released a little over a decade into his career, it features staggering honesty — the kind of stuff that's difficult to say out loud, let alone sing. For example, James wrote the song "Millie" when his wife was pregnant with their second child and he was having severe doubts. "I really just had no idea how to cope with it," James says. "Should I just leave this gal with her mom and just depart and try to start again? What am I to do?"

In this session, James also talks about marrying his wife in the Mormon church and what happened when he told her he wanted to leave the faith. It's an incredible love story, and his music is blazing heartland Americana. Hear it all in the player above.

