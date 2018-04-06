Jonathan Wilson On World Cafe

Jonathan Wilson is an incredibly talented and in-demand producer. He's worked with loads of folks, including Father John Misty, Dawes, Conor Oberst and Karen Elson — and that just scratches the surface.

Wilson is also a very talented singer-songwriter in his own right and just released his third studio album Rare Birds. Like you might expect from someone who's a bit of a super-producer, Rare Birds is a sonic adventure. Some of songs feature up to 150 tracks, a style he's lovingly dubbed "maximalist." Wilson doesn't go on this journey alone. He's brought some of his collaborators and friends along with him including Lana Del Rey and Lucius.

Not content to be a producer and solo musician, Wilson serves as Roger Waters guitarist — yes, that Roger Waters of Pink Floyd — and covers a good portion of David Gilmour's vocal parts in concert.

We'll talk about his work on that project and hear live performances from the stage of World Cafe Studios starting with "There's a Light." Hear it all in the player above.

