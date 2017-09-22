Jobless Rates Increase in 85 Kentucky Counties

Kentucky officials say unemployment rates rose in 85 of the state's 120 counties between August 2016 and August 2017.

Jobless rates fell in 32 other Kentucky counties and stayed the same in three.

The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says Woodford County had the state's lowest jobless rate at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Shelby County at 3.8 percent. Five counties — Campbell, Fayette, Monroe, Oldham and Scott — were next at 3.9 percent.

Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 15.4 percent. Leslie County was next at 12.7 percent, followed by Elliott County at 10.7 percent and Carter and Harlan counties at 10.5 percent each.