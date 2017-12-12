JD McPherson On World Cafe

In this session we welcome JD McPherson, the Oklahoman who made retro rock sound modern with "North Side Gal." There's a reason his new album Undivided Heart & Soul sounds different. McPherson uprooted his family from Oklahoma to Nashville, Tenn., and ended up making the new album at the historic RCA Studio B — whose walls have soaked up music from major country acts for decades. Elvis, Charley Pride, Floyd Cramer: They all recorded there. In fact, the studio is a museum in the daytime. "After the tours end each day we would have to load in all of the gear and record deep, deep into the night and then tour down and reset the room for the tours the next day," McPherson says. "So it was like, it felt like we were sorta getting away with something being in there late at night."

JD McPherson tells us about the ghosts in the walls and how his Okie musical upbringing was as much punk as roots music. And he rocks out live. Hear it all in the player above.

