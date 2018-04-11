Jane Doe Found In Ohio 37-years-ago Identified

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio has identified a Jane Doe found in 1981.

The woman was found hours after she was killed by strangulation and blunt force trauma. She became known as ‘Buckskin Doe’ because of the coat she was wearing.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children worked with the sheriff’s office to create a facial reconstruction in 2016 of what Jane Doe may have looked like.

Doe was positively identified Monday as Marcia L. King. She was from Arkansas and 21-years-old at the time of her death. Investigators believe King had ties to Kentucky, Arkansas, Ohio and Pennsylvania shortly before her murder.

The sheriff’s office is moving forward with a homicide investigation. King was found on Greenlee Road in Miami County, Ohio on April 24, 1981.