Invisibilia from NPR Returns for Season 3

The popular NPR program Invisibilia returns to WKMS in June. Four new episodes of Invisibilia Season 3 are hosted by Alix Spiegel and Hanna Rosin.

Invisibilia is Latin for "invisible things." The program explores the unseen forces that shape human behavior -- things like ideas, beliefs, assumptions and emotions -- interweaving narrative storytelling with scientific research that will ultimately make you see your own life differently.

Invisibilia airs Sunday evenings at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday’s at noon starting June 4.

This season explores the questions of how real and inevitable are emotions, how real is our own reality, how pop culture shapes our individual reality and what realities should we entertain for ourselves.

Learn about one man who discovers a new emotion that no one in western culture has experienced before. Travel to a small town in Minnesota where citizens face a stark reality about befriending black bears. Learn about “implicit bias” and we learn about what we envision about our future selves.

Don’t miss this intriguing exploration into existence.